TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off to low-Earth orbit Friday evening from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX said the mission’s instantaneous launch window is at 5:27 p.m. ET (21:27 UTC). A backup opportunity will also be available Saturday at 5:05 p.m. ET (21:05 UTC) if the launch is held.

The rocket’s first stage booster was previously used for the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, one Starlink mission, and most recently the Ax-1 mission earlier in April, according to SpaceX.

After the stages separate, Falcon 9’s first stage will automatically return to Earth and land on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

