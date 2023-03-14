TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After splashing down near Tampa last week, another SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will head back to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The company is aiming to launch Falcon 9 and Dragon’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-27) mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to the SpaceX website.

The launch window opens at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. If Falcon 9 cannot launch, the company will try again on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m.

After launching, Dragon will separate from Falcon 9 and continue on to the International Space Station. The rocket will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship.

If Tuesday’s launch goes according to plan, Dragon will dock at the International Space Station on Thursday at approximately 8 a.m. This mission will be the third for this Dragon capsule, SpaceX said.

You can watch the launch live in the video player above.