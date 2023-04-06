TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is preparing to launch an Intelsat satellite mission from Florida early Friday.

The company is targeting Friday for the launch of the Intelsat IS-40e mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX said the 119-minute launch window opens at 12:30 a.m.

If needed, there is a backup opportunity available on Saturday with a 119-minute window opening at 12:29 a.m.

According to Intelsat, the mission will provide “focused coverage” over North America for commercial aviation, maritime, land mobility and networked customers. The satellite will monitor and track air pollution across North America with NASA’s hosted payload Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO).

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, and one Starlink mission.

The first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said it will start the stream 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

News Channel 8 will live stream the launch on WFLA Now and on Facebook.