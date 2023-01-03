TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —SpaceX is kicking off 2023 with its first launch of the year, planning to send its Falcon 9 rocket into space for Transporter-6, the company’s sixth dedicated rideshare mission.

The rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 9:56 a.m. EST. A live stream of the mission can be viewed on WFLA.com about 10 minutes before liftoff.

Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 predict a 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for Tuesday’s launch.

The rocket will carry 114 payloads, for a number of companies. This includes CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft that will be deployed at a later time.

The rocket’s first stage booster previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34 and 10 Starlink missions. It is expected to returned to Earth following stage separation and land on Canaveral’s Launch Zone 1.