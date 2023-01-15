CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

The launch was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to high winds.

Falcon Heavy will carry two satellites to space as part of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After launching them into orbit, the rocket will return to Earth.

The mission includes the Space Force’s second communications satellite, Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM, or CBAS 2, as well as the Long Duration Propulsive ESPA 3A, or LDPE 3A, a “rideshare satellite hosting multiple experimental payloads,” according to NASA.

NASA said the rocket’s two side boosters will return to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after separation, resulting in a double sonic boom from reentering the atmosphere.

The launch window opens just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the launch live on WFLA.com in the video player above.