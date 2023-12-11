MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Private space flight company SpaceX is targeting Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit Monday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will be the Falcon Heavy side boosters’ fifth launch and landing. The space station said the boosters previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

After the booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX is targeting the launch for 8:14 p.m. ET. WFLA News Channel 8 will be streaming the launch live through this story and on our Facebook page.

If the mission is called off, a backup opportunity will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8:14 p.m. ET.