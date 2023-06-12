VANDENBERG, Calif. (WFLA) – Private space flight company SpaceX is aiming to launch a Transporter-8 mission to low-Earth orbit from California Monday evening.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Transporter-8, which is the flight company’s eighth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission, at 5:19 p.m. ET from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The first stage booster supporting Monday’s mission is said to have previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to SpaceX, there will be 72 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

If needed, a backup opportunity for the launch will be held on Tuesday within the same time window.

WFLA.com will be livestreaming the event in this story and on Facebook, so be sure to check back to watch.