TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting Monday, Nov. 21 to launch its Falcon 9 rocket and deliver the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The private space company is targeting 9:57 p.m. ET for launch. A backup launch opportunity will also become available on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the same time.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster supporting Tuesday’s mission previously launched Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and eight Starlink missions.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.