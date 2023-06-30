CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is preparing to launch a European Space Agency (ESA) telescope in a mission that aims to create a map of a huge portion of the universe.

The aerospace company will attempt to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday at 11:12 a.m. A backup launch opportunity is scheduled for the same time on Sunday.

Falcon 9 will carry ESA’s Euclid telescope into space, where it will follow the Earth in its orbit around the sun. It is headed to Lagrange Point 2, which is ideal for telescopes, because the position of the Earth blocks light from the sun.

Lagrange Point 2 was also the location of Euclid’s predecessor, ESA’s Planck Space Telescope, and is currently home to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. According to ESA, the Webb telescope observes the universe by zooming in, thus looking back further in time. Euclid “can go fast and wide,” capturing images of areas over 100 times larger than its American counterpart.

“The space telescope will create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the universe across space and time by observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky,” according to the European Space Agency website.

The mission will last approximately six years and aims to study the dark universe. Scientists hope to get a better understanding of how mysterious dark matter and dark energy influence the movement of planets and stars.

“If we want to understand the universe we live in, we need to learn more about the details of these ‘dark’ entities and uncover their nature,” the Euclid mission website states.

Euclid is an ESA mission, but its findings will benefit astronomers around the world. Over 2,500 researchers and support staff have signed onto the Euclid Consortium, which is collaborating with the agency on the mission.