(WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The space company said the rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 3:07 p.m. local time, 6:07 p.m. ET.

SpaceX said the first stage booster used in this mission was previously launched in the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two other Starlink missions.

After the first stage separates, SpaceX said the Falcon 9 will guide itself back to Earth and land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship position in the Pacific Ocean.

News Channel 8 will stream the launch approximately 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

