TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday evening in hopes of delivering 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The private space company said the instantaneous launch opportunity is at 6:57 p.m. ET (22:57 UTC). A backup launch opportunity will be available Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6:36 p.m. ET (22:36 UTC).

SpaceX said the first stage booster supporting Tuesday’s mission was previously used in one Starlink mission and SES-22. After the first stage separates, it will return to Earth and land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

