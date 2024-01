CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is set for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites Saturday evening.

The satellites will launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to low-Earth orbit.

This is SpaceX’s 12th flight for the first-stage booster. They have launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, CRS-27, and seven Starlink missions.

Liftoff is expected to be at 7:52 p.m.

For more information on SpaceX’s launches, visit spacex.com/launches.