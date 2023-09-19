CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX aims to launch 22 Starlink communication satellites from Florida on Tuesday.

The company plans to launch the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:47 p.m.

The first-stage booster used in this launch will set a SpaceX record with this flight. It will become the first Falcon 9 rocket to make 17 trips to space.

After sending up the Starlink satellites, the booster will return to Earth and land on the A Short Fall of Gravitas drone ship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch faces a 40% chance of being scrubbed due to weather, according to the latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base.

If needed, four backup launch opportunities are available Tuesday between 11:38 p.m. and 1:46 a.m., according to the SpaceX website. The company identified five backup opportunities available on Wednesday between 10:22 p.m. and 1:21 a.m.