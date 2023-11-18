BOCA CHICA, Texas (WFLA) — SpaceX is conducting a second test flight for its Starship mega rocket Saturday morning.

The rocket is planned to take off at about 8 a.m. out of Boca Chica, Texas.

The previous launch gained notoriety after it ended in an explosion.

“Starship’s first flight test provided numerous lessons learned that directly contributed to several upgrades to both the vehicle and ground infrastructure to improve the probability of success on future flights,” SpaceX wrote.

According to the company’s website, the Starship and super heavy rocket are supposed to be the world’s most powerful rocket ever made, capable of launching up to 150 metric tonnes of reusable material and 250 tonnes of expendable material.

With both parts combined, the spacecraft is 397 feet long and has a diameter of 29.5 feet.

The goal of the reusable Starship is to be able to carry both cargo and crew to places in Earth’s orbit, the Moon, and possibly Mars, according to Space X. The company said it is also capable of point-to-point travel on Earth, being able to go anywhere in the world within an hour.