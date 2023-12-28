TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX will again attempt to launch its USSF-52 mission from Florida on Thursday after its previously scheduled launch was postponed.

The USSF-52 mission is set to launch at 8:07 p.m. from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

WFLA plans to livestream the launch. The stream will be available in this story shortly before the scheduled launch.

If the launch is not possible Thursday night, there’s a backup window at 8:06 p.m. on Friday, according to SpaceX.

This will be the Falcon Heavy side boosters’ fifth launch and landing. The space station said the boosters previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.