TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting St. Patrick’s Day to launch two satellites from Florida.

The company said it plans to launch the SES-18 and SES-19 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 38-minute launch window opens at 7:38 p.m. A backup launch opportunity is available on Saturday, March 18 with a 37-minute window opening at the same time.

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launch CRS-24 HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, and two Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

