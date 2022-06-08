TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting the launch of Nilesat 301 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit Wednesday afternoon from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

According to the private space company, the two-hour and 29-minute window opens at 5:04 p.m. A backup launch opportunity is also available Thursday during the same window.

Once the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the mission separates, it will land on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said the Falcon 9 booster previously supported the launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, and two Starlink missions.

WFLA will stream the launch approximately 10 minutes prior to liftoff. This is a developing story.