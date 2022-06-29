TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Private spaceflight company SpaceX is targeting the launch of SES-22 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX said its Falcon 9 rocket will aim to launch from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) during a two-hour launch window that opens at 5:04 p.m. ET. A backup launch opportunity will also become available on Thursday, June 30 within the same window.

According to the company, the rocket’s first stage booster used to support Wednesday’s mission was previously used in the launch of one Starlink mission.

After the first stage separates, the booster will land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

News Channel 8 will stream the launch in a player above. This is a developing story.