TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX will attempt a Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission to geostationary orbit Wednesday evening.

The private space company says the rocket, equipped with 27 Merlin engines, will liftoff from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:29 p.m.

Also on board the craft is Astranis’s first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 7:29 p.m. ET (23:29 UTC). A backup opportunity will also become available Thursday, April 27 during the same window.

SpaceX said one of the side boosters on Wednesday’s mission previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and three Starlink missions, and the second previously supported launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

