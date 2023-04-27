Related: SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX called off its Falcon Heavy launch attempt Thursday night, about 30 minutes before the rocket was supposed to take flight.

According to the private space company’s Twitter page, the launch was postponed due to “unfavorable weather.” A backup launch will now occur on Friday, April 29 at 7:29 p.m.

“The team is standing down from tonight’s Falcon Heavy launch of ViaSat-3 Americas mission,” SpaceX tweeted.

According to SpaceX, the rocket was originally supposed to liftoff from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:29 p.m.