TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s Space Coast is busy Tuesday as SpaceX plans to launch two rockets within a six-hour period.

SpaceX plans to launch the CRS-26 mission Tuesday at 3:54 p.m. The private company said the mission will bring supplies to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center.

A backup launch opportunity is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:20 p.m.

After the launch, the Dragon will autonomously dock with the ISS on Wednesday, Nov. 23 around 6:30 a.m.

A live stream for this launch will start about 25 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX is also planning to launch the Eutelsat 10B mission on Tuesday. The rocket is expected to liftoff at 9:57 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A live stream for this launch will start about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

You can watch both launches on WFLA Now.