CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is preparing to launch over 50 communication satellites from Cape Canaveral on Saturday.

After standing down from Friday morning’s launch, SpaceX now plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. A backup opportunity is available at 11:50 p.m.

There is a 15% chance the launch could be delayed due to weather, according to the latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base.

Falcon 9 will carry 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit before landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. This will be the rocket’s 16th flight, according to SpaceX.