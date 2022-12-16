TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is planning to launch the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit Friday aboard its Falcon 9 rocket.

The private space company says the rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch is targeted for 5:21 p.m. ET. A backup opportunity is also available Saturday, Dec. 17 with an 87-minute launch window opening at 4:21 p.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting Friday’s mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.