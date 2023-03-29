TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is planning to launch an additional 56 Starlink satellites into the low-Earth orbit Wednesday aboard one of its Falcon 9 rockets.

According to the private space company, the Falcon 9 rocket will lift off at 4:01 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, there are additional launch opportunities Wednesday at 5:43 p.m. ET and 7:22 p.m.

Backup opportunities are also available on Thursday, March 30 at 3:36 p.m. ET, 5:16 p.m. ET, and 6:57 p.m. ET.

After stage separation, SpaceX says the first stage will return to Earth and land on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The first stage booster supporting Wednesday’s mission previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, and Inmarsat I-6 F2.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.