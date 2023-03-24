TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is planning to launch 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Thursday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

The private space company is targeting an 11:43 a.m. liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If needed, additional launch opportunities are available Friday at 1:14 p.m. and 2:55 p.m.

Backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, March 25 at 11:08 a.m., 12:49 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

SpaceX says the first stage booster supporting Friday’s mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, and two Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will return to Earth and attempt to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.