TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The private space company plans to launch 54 additional Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

An instantaneous launch window will open at 10:50 a.m. ET, and a backup opportunity will be available Friday, Oct. 21 at 10:29 a.m. ET.

SpaceX says the Falcon 9’s first stage booster supporting Thursday’s mission was previously used to launch the GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and four other Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will return to Earth and land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.