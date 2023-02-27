TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Private space flight company SpaceX is expected to launch 21 of its second-generation Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Monday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

According to its website launch planner, SpaceX says its Falcon 9 rocket, used to shuttle the Starlink satellites into space, will blast off from Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at 1:38 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting Monday’s mission is said to have previously launched CRS-26 and OneWeb Launch 16.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will fall back to Earth and land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the mission is called off, a backup opportunity will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1:49 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

