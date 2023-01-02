TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is planning to launch over 100 payloads into low Earth Orbit Tuesday morning aboard one of its Falcon 9 rockets.

The private space company is targeting 9:55 a.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 3 for Falcon 9’s launch of the Transporter-6 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX said the rocket’s first-stage booster supporting the mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, and 10 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Transporter-6 is SpaceX’s sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission.

The rocket will carry a total of 114 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

New Channel 8 will stream the launch in a player above. The stream will start approximately 10 minutes prior to liftoff.