CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX scheduled a Starlink launch at around 11:35 a.m. Friday amid weather concerns.

The company planned to launch 56 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The booster used in this mission was previously used in several operations, including three other Starlink missions.

Described as the “world’s most advanced broadband satellite internet,” Starlink provides internet through its low-orbit satellites, which number in the thousands across the globe.

