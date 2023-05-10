VANDENBERG, Calif. (WFLA) – Private space flight company SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California Wednesday evening.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was used to shuttle the Starlink satellites into space from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:09 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting Wednesday’s mission is said to have previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage will land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

