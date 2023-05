TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft splashed down off Florida’s coast late Tuesday.

The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. It splashed down off the coast of Panama City around 11:04 p.m.

NASA said Ax-2 Commander Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi completed nine days in space.

The Dragon returned with more than 300 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware.