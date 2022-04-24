TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX and Axiom Space astronauts are preparing to depart from the International Space Station Sunday evening.

The crews are targeting no earlier than Sunday, 8:55 p.m. ET for the Dragon space capsule and the Ax-1 astronauts to depart from the ISS.

After Dragon performs a series of burns to move away from the space station, it will perform several “orbit-lowering maneuvers” before it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA said the capsule will land off the coast of Florida approximately 17 hours after departing the space station.