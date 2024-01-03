CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX aims to launch its Falcon 9 for the Ovzon 3 mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit from Florida on Wednesday night.

The Falcon 9 will launch from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The space company is expected to launch the rocket at 6:04 p.m.

According to SpaceX, this is the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting this missing, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, a backup opportunity will be available on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 4:47 p.m.