TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Friday.

The aerospace company is aiming for a 8:37 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the SpaceX website.

Falcon 9 will shuttle 23 Starlink communication satellites to low-Earth orbit before landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Patrick Space Force Base weather forecasters, Friday’s launch has a low chance of being scrubbed due to weather, but strong winds are possible. SpaceX has several back-up opportunities available from until 10:22 p.m. and on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.

Space enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to see another launch. On Nov. 9, NASA and SpaceX plan to send up the Dragon capsule on a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA announced it bumped back the launch date on Thursday to give crews time to fix a technical issue. If the Nov. 9 launch at Kennedy Space Center goes off without a hitch, the capsule is scheduled to reach the ISS on Nov. 11.