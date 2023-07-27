CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX will attempt to send up two rockets from Florida on Thursday, with launches scheduled less than an hour apart.

Space enthusiasts could be in for a treat that evening, but moisture from a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean could threaten the double launch.

The aerospace company will once again attempt to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center as part of the Hughes JUPITER 3 mission. The 99-minute launch window opens at 11:04 p.m., according to the SpaceX website.

The Maxar-built Hughes JUPITER 3 (EchoStar XXIV) satellite, pictured before it was delivered Florida. (Courtesy Maxar via PRNewswire)

Falcon Heavy will carry “the largest commercial communications satellite ever built” to space, Hughes Network Systems wrote in a release. This will be the second attempted launch for this mission after Wednesday’s launch was scrubbed “due to a violation of abort criteria,” SpaceX wrote in a Twitter post.

Hughes promises “a new era of connectivity” with the JUPITER 3 satellite, whose size “approaches the wingspan of a commercial airliner.” The company said the new satellite will allow them to offer higher internet speeds through its HughesNet offerings.

The satellite was constructed in Palo Alto, California and flown to Florida’s Space Coast last month.

If Thursday’s launch attempt is successful, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will return to the landing zones at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base minutes after liftoff.

The earlier launch also involves the space force base, according to the SpaceX website. At 10:20 p.m., the Falcon 9 rocket will carry 22 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit before landing on the offshore A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

SpaceX scheduled backup launch opportunities for the Starlink mission at 11:10 p.m. and 12:01 a.m. The aerospace company could also send up the rocket late Friday night, if needed.

Both launches face a 60% chance of being scrubbed due to weather, according to the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base. Forecasters warned of lingering showers and scattered thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave off the Atlantic coast.