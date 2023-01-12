(WFLA) — Snoopy, the zero gravity indicator for the Artemis I mission, has returned to Earth safely after traveling more than 1.4 million miles aboard Orion.

The character plush was unpacked from its transport case on Jan. 5.

Artemis I launched atop the Space Launch System rocket on Nov. 16, 2022, from Kennedy Space Centers’ Launch Complex 39B. On Dec. 11, Orion returned to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

NASA said it has held an association with Snoopy since the Apollo era.

“The character has contributed to the excitement for NASA human spaceflight missions, helping inspire generations to dream big, and is a symbol of NASA’s safety culture and mission success,” NASA said.