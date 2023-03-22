TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A skyscraper-sized asteroid will soar between Earth and the moon this weekend.

NASA said the newly discovered asteroid, named 2023 DZ2, will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100,000-plus miles away.

The asteroid could be anywhere from 134 to 301 feet in diameter, NASA said.

“While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size happens only about once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science,” NASA said.

According to EarthSky, the asteroid will be closest to Earth around 3:51 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

“Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period – good practice for planetary defense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered,” NASA tweeted.

EarthSky said the asteroid will be visible if you’re using a telescope. The website said the asteroid will appear as a “slow-moving star” in the field of a small telescope. You may even be able to detect its motion in real time.

According to EarthSky, the best time to see the 2023 DZ2 from the Northern Hemisphere will be early on the night of Friday, March 24.