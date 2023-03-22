TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Aerospace company Relativity Space is scheduled for its third launch attempt of the world’s first 3D-printed rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Wednesday evening.

The private company is expected to launch its Terran 1 rocket, called “GLHF” (Good Luck, Have Fun), from Launch Complex 16 during a Wednesday evening launch window that opens at 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s launch attempt will not include a customer payload.

As a two-stage, 110ft. tall, 7.5 ft. wide, expendable rocket, Relativity says its Terran 1 rocket is the largest 3D-printed object to exist and to attempt orbital flight.

“Working towards its goal of being 95% 3D printed, Relativity’s first Terran 1 vehicle is 85% 3D-printed by mass,” the company said on its website. “Terran 1 has nine Aeon engines on its first stage, and one Aeon Vac on its second stage.”

Like the rocket’s body, Relativity says its engines are also 3D-printed, and use liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid natural gas (LNG), which are not only the best for rocket propulsion, but also for reusability, and the easiest to eventually transition to methane on Mars.