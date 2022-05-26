TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We could see an amazing display in the sky late on Memorial Day, or we could see nothing. Here’s what’s going on.

Back in 1995, a comet named 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or SW3 began to fall apart and create a cloud of space debris.

This weekend, the Earth is on track to orbit through that lingering cloud of debris, which could create what some are calling a meteor “storm” of fireballs. The spectacle could provide the opportunity to see more than 100 meteors in less than an hour.

Since this is the first time Earth has ever passed by this cloud of debris, we may end up missing it entirely. If we don’t go through it, we may end up with either a typical meteor shower or nothing at all. This first-ever meteor shower is called the tau Herculids.

You’ll want to look to the western sky after 11 p.m. on Memorial Day. If the event happens, it should peak around 1 a.m.