CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Four astronauts are getting ready to head to the International Space Station early Wednesday morning.

NASA’s Space-X Crew-4 mission is set to launch at 3:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Dragon capsule carrying the four astronauts will separate from Falcon 9, which will then land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The crew inside the capsule will continue their journey to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins, along with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, make up the four-person mission crew. They’re expected to dock to the ISS around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday,

Crew-4 marks the fourth mission of NASA and SpaceX’s Commercial Crew program. The Crew-4 astronauts will spend several months aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research before returning home.

