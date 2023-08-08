CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA officials will provide an update on their preparations for the Artemis II moon mission in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

NASA Administrator and former Florida senator Bill Nelson is slated to speak at Kennedy Space Center, along with the four-astronaut Artemis crew, and other NASA officials.

The agency is gearing up to send the crew on a 10-day journey around the moon to test the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems. NASA said the mission will “[pave] the way for future long-term human exploration missions to the lunar surface, and eventually Mars.”

According to NASA, the following officials will appear at the news conference:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

Jim Free, NASA associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, NASA

Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot, NASA

Christina Hammock Koch, Artemis II mission specialist, NASA

Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist, CSA (Canadian Space Agency)

The Artemis II mission is tentatively scheduled to launch in late 2024.

