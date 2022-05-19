CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA is set to launch an uncrewed Boeing spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew program.

The mission, Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 is scheduled to lift off at 6:54 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will carry Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft into orbit.

Starliner is expected to dock to the International Space Station about 24 hours after launch. According to NASA, it’s carrying more than 500 pounds of cargo and supplies for the crew living on the station.

This is the spacecraft’s second uncrewed flight.

“OFT-2 will demonstrate the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner spacecraft and Atlas V rocket, from launch to docking to a return to Earth in the desert of the western United States,” NASA said. “The uncrewed flight test will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing’s crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station.”