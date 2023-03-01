CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA and SpaceX are targeting early Thursday to launch four astronauts from Florida to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg along with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will be strapped into the capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The instantaneous launch window is at 12:34 a.m. ET (5:34 UTC), with a backup opportunity available on Friday, March 3 at 12:11 a.m. ET (5:11 UTC), according to SpaceX.

The crew will launch from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. They will replace four space station residents who have been up there since October.

While the crew is on the orbiting laboratory, SpaceX said they will “conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as life and physical sciences to advanced materials, technology development, in-space production applications, and even student-led research.”

According to SpaceX, the Dragon spacecraft supporting the mission previously flew Demo-2, Crew-2, and Axiom Space’s Ax-1 to and from the space station.

After stage separation, the rocket’s first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said a webcast for the mission will go live about an hour before liftoff. News Channel 8 will live stream the launch when it happens.