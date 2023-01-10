TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA announced new plans Tuesday to launch one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets, the Falcon Heavy, to deliver a second payload marked for the U.S. Space Force.

The space agency said it is targeting the launch of the SpaceX-made vehicle no earlier than Saturday, Jan. 14 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kenndy Space Center in Florida.

NASA said the USSF 67 mission will launch the Space Force’s second Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM, or CBAS 2, communications satellite alongside the Long Duration Propulsive ESPA 3A, or LDPE 3A, rideshare satellite which hosts several “experimental payloads.”

The announcement comes just over two months after the Falcon Heavy made headlines for blasting off after a series of mechanical and weather-related delays.

NASA says the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after stage separation. During the double landing, spectators will be able to see the boosters descend back towards the landing zones as a “double sonic boom” is heard as a result of their re-entry.

The rocket’s core stage will be expended.

The exact time of the launch has yet to be announced.