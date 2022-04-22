A NASA rover captured breathtaking video of solar a eclipse from the surface of Mars.

The video, posted in a tweet from the space agency, showed Phobos, one of Mars’s two moons as it crossed the face of the sun on April 2.

In a press release, NASA said the eclipse lasted a little over 40 seconds, which is much shorter than a typical eclipse involving Earth’s moon.

The video was captured on Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z camera, which zoomed in for greater detail.

The video is the most zoomed-in, highest-frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface, the agency said.

“This detailed video can help scientists on my team better understand the Martian moon’s orbit and how its gravity affects the interior of Mars, including its crust & mantle,” NASA’s tweet added.