TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA has released a photo of the largest solar flare in years, which led to radio communication interference with aircraft on Thursday.

The solar flare peaked at about noon on Thursday, according to NASA. The solar flare was classified as an X2.8 flare — a class denoting the most intense flares.

Courtesy: NASA

The Space Weather Prediction Center said the flare is “likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.”

Multiple NWS Center Weather Service Units at FAA facilities reported radio communication interference from aircrafts, according to SWPC.

Courtesy: NOAA/SWPC

According to the SWPC, Thursday’s flare was the largest since September 2017, when an X8.2 flare was recorded.

Courtesy: NOAA/SWPC

The SWPC will monitor the region where the flare occurred due to its potential to produce additional flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy from the sun, which can impact radio communication, power grids and navigation signals, according to NASA. They can also pose risk to spacecraft and astronauts.