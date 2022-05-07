(WFLA) — NASA recently released new sonifications of two back holes to coincide with Black Hole Week which took place from May 2 to May 6, 2022.

NASA said the video approximates the sound emitted from a black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. Experts said the pitch is over a “million billion times deeper” than the limits of human hearing.

“The popular misconception that there is no sound in space originates with the fact that most of space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to propagate through,” NASA said. “A galaxy cluster, on the other hand, has copious amounts of gas … providing a medium for the sound waves to travel.”

NASA also released a sonification of the black hole at the center of galaxy M87.