CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA announced Tuesday that it will delay its launch attempt for the Artemis I mission due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

NASA said it plans to attempt the launch of the mission on Wednesday, Nov. 16 if conditions are safe for employees to return to work and inspections pass after the storm.

The agency said it will keep the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft secured at the pad. NASA said the SLS rocket is designed to withstand 85 mph winds.

According to NASA, a two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. on Nov. 16. NASA said it has a backup launch opportunity on Saturday, Nov. 19. It will coordinate with the U.S. Space Force for additional launch opportunities.