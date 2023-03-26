(WFLA) — Aurora chasers woke up extra early to capture a stunning video of the northern lights in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Vincent Ledvina, who captured the video on Friday, March 24, called it “the most insane aurora of my life” and said he could not believe what he saw.

“It was definitely the best northern lights I’ve ever seen,” he told Storyful.

The aurora could also be seen across North America, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the upper peninsula of Michigan.