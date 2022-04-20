TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the oldest known meteor showers is expected to peak this week.

The Lyrid meteor shower is known to produce fast and brilliant shooting stars each year. They can have long, colorful tails as the meteors streak across the sky.

In ideal conditions, this meteor shower typically produces about 10 to 20 meteors per hour. They originate from the comet Thatcher which was discovered in the 1800s. It has a long orbit of 417 years to go around the sun.

The comet won’t return until the year 2278 but Earth will still pass through its debris trail every April, bringing us this meteor shower.

Viewing tips to see the Lyrid meteor shower peak

The best place to see the most meteors is in a dark spot, away from bright city lights. Unfortunately the moon is still very bright as it wanes away but it doesn’t rise until just after midnight.

If you can get outside between 11 p.m. and midnight, look toward the northeast and give your eyes 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness.